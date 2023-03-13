'Navalny' Oscar Win Ignored, Condemned by Russian State Media

MOSCOW – Despite rapturous scenes at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on Sunday night as the documentary "Navalny" was announced the winner of this year's best documentary feature Oscar, anyone relying on Russian state media to find out the news might be forgiven for being none the wiser.

The Monday daytime broadcasting schedule on state-run channels Rossiya-24, Channel One, and NTV looked much the same as ever, with coverage of the Kremlin’s "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, and last year’s Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, but didn’t mention the Oscars at all.

"Navalny is usually ignored as much as possible," a journalist for Rossiya 1 who asked not to be named told The Moscow Times.

When asked about it by reporters, the Kremlin speculated that the documentary, which details Navalny’s recuperation in Germany following a poisoning attempt with the nerve agent Novichok which he has accused the Kremlin of ordering, had benefited from the “politicization” of the Academy Awards.

"I dare say that there was a certain degree of politicization on this topic. Hollywood is known to politicize its work, such things happen," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that he hadn’t seen the film himself.