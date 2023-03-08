Putin Celebrates Russian Women Who 'Fulfill Their Duty'

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Russian women participating in Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine at a Kremlin event marking International Women's Day.

"Now that Russia is facing direct threats to its security and sovereignty, we see many examples of bravery and determination," Putin said during the ceremony.

"In this hall there are women who fulfil their military, official and professional duties with honor," he added.

He handed out awards to women who the Kremlin determined had either distinguished themselves professionally or were mothers of large families.

A journalist working in Ukraine's southern Kherson region that is largely controlled by Russian forces and a doctor in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region were among the recipients.

"In our country, the recognition of the merits of women working professionally is harmoniously combined with a deep understanding of the enduring importance of motherhood and traditional values," Putin said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainian women for taking a central role in defending their country against Russia's invasion in a speech to mark International Women's Day.

"I think it is important to give thanks today. To thank all the women who work, teach, study, rescue, heal, fight - fight for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a short video on social media.

It was also a day "to remember, think about and thank all women who gave their lives for our country", he added.