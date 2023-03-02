South Korea to Appeal Russian Men's Right to Apply for Asylum

South Korea’s Justice Ministry is to appeal a court ruling that granted two Russian men fleeing military mobilization the right to apply for refugee status, The Korea Times reported Wednesday.

Three men, whose identities haven’t been disclosed to protect their family members in Russia arrived at Incheon International Airport late on various dates last year where they individually attempted to apply for asylum in South Korea.

However, their applications were rejected by the Justice Ministry, which said the men’s grounds for seeking asylum were purely financial in nature. The men have been effectively left in limbo since then, and elected to camp inside the airport for months rather than return to Russia.