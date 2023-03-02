Deadly Clashes with 'Ukrainian Saboteurs' in Russian Border Region, Officials Say

Russian forces are clashing with a Ukrainian sabotage group that illegally crossed into the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, and opened fire, law enforcement agencies said Thursday.

The claims could not be independently verified and Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the incident.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a sabotage and reconnaissance group from Ukraine entered the village of Lyubechanye and fired at a moving car, killing one person and injuring a 10-year-old child who was hospitalized.

"In the Bryansk region's border district of Klimovsky, the FSB of Russia and additional forces of the Russian Defense Ministry are taking measures to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

Civilian casualties have been reported, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

The saboteurs may be holding as many as six people hostage, TASS reported.

The Readovka Telegram news channel reported, citing unidentified sources, that the sabotage group consists of 40 people.

Elsewhere in the Bryansk region, a residential building in the village of Sushany caught fire after being struck by a drone, Bogomaz said, while two houses were damaged by mortar fire in the village of Lomakovka.

Russia's border regions have regularly reported cross-border aerial strikes since Moscow invaded Ukraine just over one year ago.

But Thursday's incident marks the first reported instance of on-the-ground fighting inside Russian territory.