Russian Maps Featuring Occupied Ukraine Territories Go on Sale in Moscow

Bookstores across Moscow have begun selling maps that show four partially occupied southeast Ukrainian regions as Russian territory, media reported Wednesday, as lawmakers move to outlaw displaying the regions as part of Ukraine.

Major chains have this week started accepting maps with the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of eastern and southern Ukraine in the same color pattern as Russia, according to the RBC news website.

Though the four Ukrainian regions are only partly occupied by Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed them in their entirety last fall following widely disputed referendums.