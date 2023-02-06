Wagner Founder Shown in Video 'Bombing Bakhmut' on Fighter Jet

The head of Russia's notorious mercenary group Wagner posted a video to social media on Monday that he claimed showed him flying on a fighter jet that had just completed a bombing sortie over the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

In the very dark video, Prigozhin appeared to be inside a plane flying in darkness, wearing a helmet and a pilot mask.

"We are landing, we bombed Bakhmut," the businessman and Kremlin ally said.

Prigozhin also challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight him in the skies over Bakhmut, saying he would board a Mig-29 fighter jet the next day.

"If you have the will, we will meet in the skies. If you win, you will take Artemovsk [the Russian name for Bakhmut], if not, we will go until the Dnipro [River]," Prigozhin said.