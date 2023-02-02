Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Austria Expels 4 Russian Diplomats

The Russian Embassy in Vienna. C.Stadler / Bwag (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Austria is expelling four Russian diplomats for conduct “incompatible” with their status, Vienna announced Thursday.

Austria’s foreign ministry identified the “personae non gratae” as two workers with the Russian Embassy and two with the Russian mission to the UN without providing their names.

Vienna gave the four diplomats until next Wednesday, Feb. 8, to return to Russia.

It did not specify what actions prompted the four diplomats' expulsion.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation to Austria’s moves in comments to state media.

Diplomatic expulsions are rare in neutral Austria, which enjoyed close relations with Russia before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In April 2022, Austria expelled four Russian diplomats as part of a coordinated EU action after the discovery of alleged killings of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Before that, Austria expelled a Russian diplomat accused of espionage in April 2020.

The country of 9 million has traditionally seen itself as a bridge between the East and West. 

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Austria

Read more

energy spat

Russia Suspends Gas to Italy After 'Problem' in Austria

Russia's Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Italy's Eni, blaming a transport problem in Austria, the Italian energy giant said on Saturday. "Gazprom...
democratic decline

Russia 'Acquiring Features of Dictatorship' After Ukraine Invasion – Study

Democratic standards worldwide improved slightly in 2022 after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, but plummeted further in Russia following...
leave the past behind

Volgograd Residents Oppose Renaming City to Stalingrad – Russian State Poll

Two-thirds of residents in the Russian city of Volgograd oppose renaming their city to Stalingrad, according to state polling released ahead...
searching for survivors

Russia Strikes Ukraine Residential Building, Kyiv Warns of Fresh Offensive

Rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine on Thursday after a Russian strike destroyed it, as Kyiv said...