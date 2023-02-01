Russia Enacts Oil Sale Ban on Price Cap-Compliant Countries

Russia’s ban on oil exports to countries and companies that adhere to a Western price cap aiming to constrain the Kremlin’s energy revenues took effect Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin imposed the Feb. 1-July 1 ban in retaliation to a $60-per-barrel price ceiling set by G7 countries, the European Union and Australia on Russian crude sales in December.

The Western moves seek to cut a key revenue source for Moscow while avoiding crashing the global oil industry as Russia's nearly year-long war in Ukraine continues.

Russia has said it would find new buyers outside those who comply with the price cap.