'Fierce' Battle in Ukraine for Vuhledar Near Donetsk

Ukrainian troops were locked in a "fierce" confrontation with Russian fighters Friday for control of the town of Vuhledar southwest of Donetsk as the two sides battle along the southern front.

Both sides claimed success in the small administrative center of apartment blocks surrounded by flat fields, a short distance from the strategic prize of the village of Pavlivka.

"The encirclement and subsequent liberation of this city solves many problems," said Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-appointed leader of the Donetsk region.

"Soon, Vuhledar may become a new, very important success for us," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

But Kyiv said the town, which had a pre-invasion population of around 15,000 people, remained contested.

"There is fierce combat there," Ukrainian military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty told local media.

"For many months, the military of the Russian Federation... has been trying to achieve significant success there," he said.

Moscow's push for Vuhledar is part of its effort to seize control of the entire Donetsk region, which it has already declared a part of Russia.

Ukraine said this week that Russian troops had stepped up their attacks in the east, particularly on Vuhledar and Bakhmut.

And Moscow was preparing for a new offensive on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council.

"Now they are preparing for maximum activation ... and they believe that by the anniversary they should have some achievements," Danilov said on Radio Svoboda.

"There is no secret that they are preparing for a new wave by Feb. 24, as they themselves say," he said.

According to the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces may be engaging in a series of spoiling attacks "to disperse and distract Ukrainian forces and set conditions to launch a decisive offensive operation."