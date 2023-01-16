Russia has produced the first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes, state-run news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in the military.

The first batch of the long-anticipated Poseidon super torpedoes was produced for use by the Belgorod special-purpose nuclear submarine, a source close to the military told TASS.

"The first set of Poseidons has been made, the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," the source said.

The Poseidon is an "Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo" with its own nuclear power supply, the development of which was first announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, who predicted at the time that it would be a fundamentally new type of nuclear weapon.

The anonymous military source also told TASS that separate tests of Poseidon's main units, including its nuclear power source, had already been successfully completed.

The Russian military has not yet made any comment on the completion of the Poseidon.

Back in November, 2022, CNN reported that the Russian navy had unsuccessfully attempted to test a Poseidon missile in the Arctic Ocean.

The development of Poseidon was the Russian response to the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and aimed to grow Russia’s capability to overcome U.S. missile defense systems.