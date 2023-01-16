Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Produces First Poseidon Super Torpedoes – Report

A Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo Russian Defense Ministry

Russia has produced the first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes, state-run news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in the military.

The first batch of the long-anticipated Poseidon super torpedoes was produced for use by the Belgorod special-purpose nuclear submarine, a source close to the military told TASS.

"The first set of Poseidons has been made, the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," the source said.

The Poseidon is an "Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo" with its own nuclear power supply, the development of which was first announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, who predicted at the time that it would be a fundamentally new type of nuclear weapon.

The anonymous military source also told TASS that separate tests of Poseidon's main units, including its nuclear power source, had already been successfully completed.

The Russian military has not yet made any comment on the completion of the Poseidon.

Back in November, 2022, CNN reported that the Russian navy had unsuccessfully attempted to test a Poseidon missile in the Arctic Ocean. 

The development of Poseidon was the Russian response to the U.S. withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and aimed to grow Russia’s capability to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. 

Read more about: Nuclear power , Nuclear arms

Read more

nuclear snub

Russia Blames U.S. 'Toxicity and Animosity' for Canceled Arms Talks

Moscow on Tuesday blamed U.S. "toxicity and animosity" for the postponement of key arms control talks with Washington as tensions continued to peak over...
stop start

Moscow Postpones Scheduled Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks With U.S.

Nuclear disarmament talks between Russia and the United States scheduled to take place in Egypt on Tuesday were cancelled last minute on Monday, according...
opinion Vladimir Slivyak

Europe Should Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry – Now

The Russian nuclear industry has once again managed to avoid inclusion in the latest round of EU sanctions – the eighth in a row to skirt this vital...
Energy expansion

Russia Ready To Take Part in Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant, Medvedev Says

"We have the opportunity to implement this project, no less than other countries," Medvedev says.