Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike on Makiivka Rises to 89

The death toll from a Ukrainian New Year strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine has risen to 89, Moscow said on Wednesday, after Russians gathered to mourn the troops in a rare public display of anger and grief.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the recovery of further bodies from the rubble of a vocational school in the town of Makiivka in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and that the death toll had risen from 63 to 89.

The Defense Ministry said that the tragedy had occurred because Russian troops had used their cell phones, giving away their location to Ukrainian forces.

Russia had said on Monday that 63 troops had been killed, the biggest loss of life from a single strike reported by Moscow since the start of the invasion in February.

"The number of our dead comrades has gone up to 89," Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said in a video statement released by the Defense Ministry early on Wednesday. More bodies had been found under the rubble, he added.

Ukraine struck a temporary base in Makiivka at 12:01 am local time on January 1, using U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, Sevryukov said.