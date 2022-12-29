Putin Oversees Launch of New Russian Submarine and Warships

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw the commissioning of several new warships and a nuclear-powered submarine as he vowed to further strengthen Russia's navy.

Putin, who has largely avoided public engagements since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, gave the green light for Russian flags to be hoisted on the new vessels via video link.

Among the newly commissioned vessels were a corvette, a minesweeper, and the Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear-powered submarine that is capable of launching ballistic missiles.

Another nuclear submarine, Emperor Alexander III, was put to sea on Thursday and will be commissioned following trials.