Rural Russians Face Hardship as Prices for Firewood Spike

While Russian state propaganda has for weeks been portraying Europeans freezing in their own homes as a result of the EU's collective decision to boycott Russian energy due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, independent Russian news website Verstka reported the widespread challenge faced by many Russian households to keep warm on Tuesday.

More than 10 million Russians — some 7% of the population — live without central heating, according to the 2020 census. That share rises to more than 80% in some of the country's non-ethnically Russian regions in the Far East and Siberia, Verstka reported.

Many of those 10 million rural dwellers who live disconnected from the national gas network simply cannot afford to buy firewood this winter due to low wages and the rise in the cost of living, Verstka found.

Russian families need an average of 25,000 rubles ($350) to buy sufficient firewood for the winter, according to NGO estimates, a figure that is often equivalent to an average monthly wage in regions that depend heavily on firewood.