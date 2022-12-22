Former Russian Space Chief Wounded in Ukraine Shelling

Russia’s former space chief Dmitry Rogozin said early that Thursday he and several others were wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Rogozin, a nationalist politician and avid backer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said “someone leaked information” about his “working meeting in a small group” at a local hotel on Wednesday evening. “Several high-precision hits occurred around 19:45, including the direct place we were in,” Rogozin said in a post on his Telegram messaging app channel.

The Shesh-Besh cafe in Donetsk, where Rogozin was allegedly wounded. t.me/KremlinRussian

“A 3x4 mm metal splinter entered my right shoulder blade,” he wrote, adding that he is expected to undergo surgery. Rogozin’s aide told state media earlier that the ex-space chief was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His aide later said doctors will not be able to retrieve the shrapnel from his wound. Two people were killed in the attack, Denis Pushilin, who heads the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) that Putin claimed to have annexed in September, said Thursday.

