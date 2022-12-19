Putin Arrives in Minsk for Rare Belarus Visit as Drone Strikes Batter Kyiv

Updates with Putin's arrival in Minsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday arrived for a rare visit to neighboring Belarus, from where Moscow partially launched its invasion of Ukraine nearly 10 months ago, for talks with close ally and strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.

His arrival on an icy runway in Minsk came hours after Russian forces launched a swarm of attack drones at critical infrastructure in Kyiv, which provoked emergency blackouts in a dozen Ukrainian regions.

The Kremlin has for years sought to deepen integration with Belarus, which relies on Moscow for cheap oil and loans, but Lukashenko had resisted outright unification with Russia despite being a key ally in the war.

Speculation was mounting ahead of the Russian leader's visit that he would pressure Lukashenko to send his troops to Ukraine alongside Russia's military after a series of defeats for Moscow in nearly 10 months of fighting.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov however described the reports as "totally stupid, groundless fabrications."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was already in Minsk on Monday alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as Russia announced its forces were running military drills with Belarusian forces hours before Putin's arrival.

The Defense Ministry released footage of drills in Belarus, showing soldiers conducting tank maneuvers, and practicing artillery and sniper fire at a snow-dusted training ground.

"From the morning until the evening twilight — there is not a single second of silence at the training grounds of Belarus," the ministry said.

It did not say where the drills were taking place or how long they would last.