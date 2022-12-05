Kremlin Critic Faces 9-Year Jail Term for Spreading 'Fake News' About Bucha

A Russian prosecutor on Monday requested a nine-year prison sentence for Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin for denouncing Vladimir Putin's military intervention in Ukraine.

According to the prosecution, Yashin, a 39-year-old former Moscow city deputy, was guilty of claiming that the occupying Russian military had been responsible for the massacre of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in a discussion about the current Russian government during a YouTube stream in April.

Yashin is being tried under new laws that came into force after February, when fighting intensified in Ukraine, to penalize what the authorities deem to be damaging or false information about the Russian military.

Yashin was one of the few Kremlin critics who refused to leave the country after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then he has regularly condemned the Kremlin's offensive on his YouTube channel, which has 1.3 million subscribers.