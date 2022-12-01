Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Manufacturing Activity Hits 6-Year High

Updated:
The Tonar engineering plant in Russia's Moscow region. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russian manufacturing firms recorded their fastest rate of growth last month in almost six years due to new export orders and increased demand from domestic customers, according to a business survey published Thursday by S&P Global.

Despite Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, “firms expanded their input buying at the fastest pace since January 2017,” S&P Global said.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose in November to 53.2 from 50.7 in October. 

“Greater new sales spurred renewed increases in employment and inventories, with input buying expanding at a steep rate,” the report said.

According to the survey, firms also expanded their workforce numbers last month — in contrast with an October decline after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" to draft 300,000 reservists for the war in Ukraine.

Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine have helped tip Russia into a recession, with the economy shrinking 1.7% in the first nine months of the year. 

Read more about: Economy

Read more

RECOVERY MISSION

Russia’s Central Bank Steps Up To Support Ruble

Bank starts selling foreign currency as markets reel from oil price crash.
SERIOUS TEST

Coronavirus Could Rock Russia’s ‘Stable and Isolated’ Economy

As markets tumble and a flagship business forum is canceled, experts are questioning the strength of Moscow’s finances.
KEEPING CALM

Russian Businesses Show Few Signs of Coronavirus Hit, For Now

Bellwether PMI readings show business conditions holding steady, but deterioration still likely.
FALLING SHORT

Putin’s Spending Boost Won’t Be Enough To Lift Russians Out of Poverty, Audit Chamber Warns

Russia’s plans to spend an extra $60 billion to raise living standards will fall short of the government’s ambitious poverty-reduction targets.