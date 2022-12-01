Russia Bans Public Discussions of Army Strategy, Troop Morale, Mobilization

Russian authorities have banned public discussions of a wide range of non-classified military subjects that activists say will effectively prevent the public from learning crucial information about the Armed Forces.

The 60-point Federal Security Service (FSB) order, which enters into force Dec. 1, lists information that is not classified as a state secret, but which “can be used by foreign states, organizations and citizens against Russia’s security.”

Among the subjects banned from discussion are the structure and size of the Russian Armed Forces.

Other off-limits areas include weapons, troop deployments and training, as well as troop morale and crimes committed by members of the Armed Forces.

Mobilization and civil defense topics are also barred from being openly discussed, as are assessments and forecasts of Russia’s military and strategic situation.

The FSB list mirrors last year’s ban on sharing non-classified information in Russia’s defense and space industries.

It was revised last month to include information about the transportation of military personnel and ongoing military construction.