Widow Claims Russian Officer Killed Himself Due to Mobilization Pressure

The widow of a Russian colonel who shot himself at a conscription center in the Russian Far East earlier this month has blamed his suicide on the pressure he was put under during the Kremlin's recent mobilization drive.

Yulia Boyko, the widow of Colonel Vadim Boyko, addressed an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was published by Russian media on Monday, in which she called on the Kremlin chief to personally oversee an investigation into Boyko’s death.

Boyko wrote that after he was threatened with a criminal case and financial repercussions for failing to meet his recruitment quota, her husband fell into a "depressed moral and psychological state" and "had insomnia for about a month, losing 15 kilograms."

Colonel Boyko, who was the deputy head of the Pacific Higher Naval School in Vladivostok, was reportedly put in charge of training and accommodating newly mobilized personnel in the city and became a scapegoat for the many problems created by the sudden call-up, according to his widow.