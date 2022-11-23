Kyrgyzstan Mulls Building Nuclear Plant With Russian Help

Kyrgyzstan announced on Wednesday that it was looking into the possibility of building its first nuclear power plant, with Russian help, to tackle frequent energy shortages.

The country's Energy Ministry "signed a cooperation document" with a subsidiary of Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, the ministry said in a statement, raising the prospect of Moscow further growing its influence in Central Asia.

According to the Energy Ministry, the document concerns the "preparation of a feasibility study on the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan."

The former Soviet republic has remained economically and militarily close to Russia, which accounts for more than a third of the mountainous and landlocked country's imports.