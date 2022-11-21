Putin Congratulates Tokayev on 'Convincing Mandate' in Kazakh Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential poll held months after deadly unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian country.

"You have received a convincing mandate of trust from fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities for the implementation of the course of national development that you are advancing," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

Historically close ties between Russia and Kazakhstan have been strained since the launch of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with the ex-Soviet country seeking to balance ties with the West and Moscow.

Tokayev publicly clashed with Putin on a visit to St. Petersburg in June, criticizing Moscow's move to recognize Ukrainian separatist regions that the Kremlin has since claimed to have annexed.