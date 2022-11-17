Ukraine, UN Announce 4-Month Grain Deal Extension

The UN-backed agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports safe passage through the Black Sea will be extended by 120 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

Zelensky said Kyiv reached the “key decision” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both of whom brokered the deal on July 22.

“I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine,” Guterres said on Twitter.

“The initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions,” he added following days of discussions behind closed doors on its extension.