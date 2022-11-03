UN Reports 'Progress' on Talks to Allow Russian Fertilizer Exports

Negotiations underway to unblock exports of fertilizer from Russia have made "important steps forward," one of the main United Nations negotiators said on Thursday, while acknowledging that there was still a way to go.

Russian grain and fertilizer exports continue to face issues over sanctions imposed after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, despite two agreements signed on Jul. 22 that called for sanctions to spare agriculture-related products and grant safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports.

The second of those agreements, brokered by Turkey and the UN, has been working quite well, allowing millions of tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports, and relieving some fears over a deepening global food security crisis.

But concerns have been increasing over the future of the deal since Russia briefly exited it last week over a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The deadline for the renewal of the deal is on Nov. 19 and the Kremlin said on Thursday that it had yet to decide if it planned to continue its participation.