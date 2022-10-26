Norway and Russia Agree on Barents Sea Fishing Quotas

Norway and Russia have reached a deal on fishing quotas for 2023, Oslo said, a rare sign of understanding amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Since 1976 — when a first deal was drawn up during the Cold War — NATO member Norway and Russia have agreed on catch quotas in the Barents Sea which is home to prized cod stocks and off the coast of both countries.

"It's good that we have reached a fishing agreement with Russia despite the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves," Norwegian Fisheries Minister Bjornar Skjaeran said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

In order to not endanger that agreement, which has been held up as a model of cooperation since, the Scandinavian country has strayed a little from European sanctions imposed on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.