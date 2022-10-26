Ksenia Sobchak Leaves Russia as Police Raid Her Home – Reports

Russian authorities have raided television presenter Ksenia Sobchak’s villa outside Moscow in connection with the arrest of an executive in her media holding, while Sobchak herself appeared to have fled the country, state-run media reported Wednesday.

Agents searched Sobchak’s property in the Moscow region village of Gorki-8, according to the 112 Telegram channel, which is said to have links with Russia’s security services.

The raid follows the arrest of Kirill Sukhanov, a business manager at Sobchak’s media holding, “Ostorozhno, Media” (Beware, Media), at a Moscow restaurant Tuesday. Sukhanov was detained for allegedly extorting government officials via Telegram channels, according to RIA Novosti. Arian Romanovsky, a former editor of Russian fashion magazine Tatler, was detained alongside Sukhanov as part of the extortion case, reported the Baza Telegram channel, which is also linked to Russian security services. The case relates to payments the pair are alleged to have demanded in return for guarantees that government officials would not receive critical coverage on Sobchak-run Telegram news channels, according to RBC.