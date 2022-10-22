Support The Moscow Times!
Power Cuts Across Ukraine After Fresh Russian Strikes

By AFP
Police in Kyiv stand guard after a drone attack earlier this week. Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Fresh Russian missile strikes on Saturday targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's west, the country's energy operator Ukrenergo said, with officials in several regions reporting outages.

The Russian military "carried out another missile attack on energy facilities of the main networks of Ukraine's western regions. The scale of the damage is comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12," Ukrenergo said.

Energy restrictions were "forcibly applied" in several regions, including in the capital Kyiv and the surrounding areas, Ukrenergo said, with some parts of Ukraine reducing their electricity use by up to 20% and authorities calling on residents to save power.

"Ukrenergo specialists are taking all measures to restore electricity supply as soon as possible," the operator added.

In western Ukraine, electricity and water supplies were disrupted in parts of the Volyn region, according to its governor. The city of Khmelnitskyi was without power and the city council called on residents to brace for water shortages.

In the Rivne region, also in the west, governor Vitaly Koval said attacks damaged electrical substations.

Power outages were also reported in the southwestern Odesa region following "two missile strikes at the region's energy infrastructure," governor Maksym Marchenko said.

The governor of Kirovograd in central Ukraine called on local businesses and residents to reduce electricity use following attacks on energy facilities in the region.

