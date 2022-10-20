EU Agrees Sanctions Over Iranian Drones in Ukraine

The EU has agreed sanctions against three individuals and one entity supplying Iranian drones to Russia that have been used to bomb Ukraine, the EU's Czech presidency said on Thursday.

"After 3 days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the presidency said on Twitter.

The sanctions will come into force on Thursday.

"EU states decided to freeze the assets of 3 individuals and 1 entity responsible for drone deliveries," the presidency said.

"The EU is also prepared to extend sanctions to 4 more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list," it said.