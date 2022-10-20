'Catastrophic Illiteracy': Moscow Reacts to Truss Resignation

Russia reacted to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday by calling the short-serving British premier a "disgrace."

"Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"She will be remembered for her catastrophic illiteracy," Zakharova added.

Truss was in office for just 45 days before announcing her resignation on Thursday, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

During her brief premiership, Truss had taken a hard line against Moscow due to its invasion of Ukraine.



"Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent," Truss said in her resignation speech, which she delivered outside No. 10 Downing Street.

"I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected,” Truss added.