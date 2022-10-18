Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Estonian MPs Declare Russia a 'Terrorist Regime'

By AFP
Meeting of the Estonian Parliament. Erik Peinar / Riigikogu

Estonian lawmakers on Tuesday condemned Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territory and declared Russia a "terrorist regime."

The statement was adopted by 88 votes in favor in the country's 101-seat legislature.

Ten MPs were absent and three abstained.

The parliament "declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism," the statement said.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world," it said.

The statement comes after repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parliament in Estonia's neighbor, Latvia, declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" in August, accusing Moscow of "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people."

But U.S. President Joe Biden's administration last month said it would not use the terminology, calling this "not the most effective or strongest path forward."

Read more about: Ukraine war , Estonia

Read more

aquatic escape

Estonia Nabs Russian Reservist Fleeing Draft on Paddle Board

Estonian border guards have caught a Russian man fleeing President Vladimir Putin’s military call-up on a SUP board, media in the Baltic EU member...
security concerns

France Reverses Russia Ban After Chateau Turns Away Visitors

Security guards at the Chateau de Vincennes denied two Russian women access to the monument on July 28.
isolation measure

Russia Blasts Zelensky's Call to Shut Russians Out of the West

In his latest inflammatory comments, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev compared Zelensky to Adolf Hitler.
baltic borders

Estonia Demands ‘Annexed’ Territory Back From Russia

“Russia annexed about 5% of Estonia’s territory,” the country's parliament speaker said, drawing condemnation from the Kremlin.