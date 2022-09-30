EU Unveils Stricter Visa Scrutiny for Russians

The European Union Friday unveiled tighter visa requirements for Russians that would throw difficult — and, for some, impossible — hurdles up for them to enter the bloc except on humanitarian grounds.

The move comes as thousands have fled Russia — mainly to its non-EU neighbors — in an attempt to avoid the military mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been dealt setbacks.

There have been splits between EU nations over how to deal with Russian draft dodgers as eastern members bordering Russia have taken a tough line and others like Germany offer possible refuge.

The updated guidelines presented by the European Commission would subject Russians applying for short-stay Schengen visas to much tougher scrutiny and longer delays.

European border guards would also have more leeway to reassess already issued visas and reject or cancel them after fresh assessment.

The changes follow demands from EU member states along the frontier with Russia for an outright ban on visas for Russians.