‘Ust-Ilimsk’s Che Guevara’: Violence Flares Across Russia Amid Mobilization

A shooting at an enlistment office in Siberia on Monday was the most violent episode of a spate of arson attacks and protests that have flared across Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial” mobilization. The gunman, who later identified himself as 25-year-old local Ruslan Zinin, opened fire at the enlistment office in the Irkutsk region town of Ust-Ilimsk, leaving the official overseeing the draft hospitalized in critical condition. The attack came as a wave of protests erupted across Russia, tens of thousands of fighting-age men fled abroad and military enlistment offices across the country were hit by firebombs. The unrest is widely believed to be a visceral reaction to the call-up, which Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said will send 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine but could in reality see many more called up. “I worked together with Ruslan for some time; you could always ask him for help,” a friend of Zinin’s wrote on Monday in a local group on social media platform VKontakte. “He was probably protesting against the mobilization,” the friend added, calling Zinin “Ust-Ilimsky’s Che Guevara.”

Footage from Monday's shooting at a military draft office in Siberia. t.me/Taygainfo

In the days since Putin’s announcement, at least 20 military or administrative buildings across the country have been targeted by Molotov cocktails or arson attacks. Video footage shared Monday by the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash showed a man later identified as Maxim Filatov blocking the entrance of an enlistment office with his car before throwing five Molotov cocktails into the building. “Everyone protests the way they think is right,” Filatov later wrote on social media after being released from police custody. “I express my protest against mobilization and war in the following way,” the activist added, sharing a picture of a Molotov cocktail. Russian enlistment offices had faced a string of similar attacks in the months following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the latest incidents have shown activists to be slightly more organized, according to Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security at Mayak Intelligence.

A man set himself on fire at Ryazan's central railway station in protest of the mobilization. t.me/ya62ru

“What started as an entirely spontaneous act may be just beginning to see the forms of some very loose networked structure behind them,” Galeotti told The Moscow Times. Activists and protest groups have started sharing tips for making Molotov cocktails at home and coordinating ways to resist mobilization in the past week. “We came out of the people, we are the people, and we have a goal — TO STOP MOBILIZATION!!!” wrote the newly formed Utro Dagestan partisan group in a Telegram post Monday. The Utro Dagestan activists have been calling on locals in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan to attend protests and attack military infrastructure. “Our goal is state infrastructure facilities: highways, railways, airports, military enlistment offices,” the group wrote. “All of our tools are those which you can buy in the store — nothing more. Saw, crowbar, keys, matches, arson and so on!” Russia’s North Caucasus regions have seen some of the fiercest anti-mobilization protests, with hundreds of protesters detained and scenes of brawls with police. Two of the country’s poorer ethnic republics — that have already suffered some of the highest known death rates in Ukraine — are now reportedly being called on to provide a disproportionate amount of men.

“You send our children there and then they burn in tanks,” a woman screamed at an official in Nalchik, the capital of the southern Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, in a video published earlier this week. Taking aim at Russia’s enlistment offices is a way of hindering the mobilization process in addition to its symbolic value, said Armen Aramyan, activist and editor of opposition magazine DOXA. “Conscription offices are an enormously important institution for the Russian army's mobilization efforts, as many personal cases of Russian conscripts exist only in paper and are stored in such offices; they are not digitized in any way,” Aramyan posted on Twitter after calling on Russians to carry out more such attacks.

A Molotov cocktail attack on the military commissariat in Uryupinsk. t.me/urupvest