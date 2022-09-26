Kremlin Admits Call-Up ‘Errors’ but No Decision to Close Border

The Kremlin admitted Monday that errors had been made during the mobilization of reservists for the military action in Ukraine and said no decision had been taken to close Russia's borders.

"Indeed, there are cases when the (mobilization) decree was violated. In some regions, governors are actively working to rectify the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Instances of non-compliance (with the decree) are decreasing. We hope this will speed up and that all errors will be corrected."

President Vladimir Putin last week announced the call-up of thousands of reservists for the conflict in Ukraine, sparking protests across the country and a rush among Russian men for the borders.

Answering questions from reporters, Peskov said, despite rumors to the contrary, no decision had been taken to seal Russia's external borders and introduce martial law in some border regions.

"I don't know anything about this. No decisions have been made for now," he said.