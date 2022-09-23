Uzbekistan Suspends Russia's Mir Payment System

Uzbekistan suspended the Russian alternative payment system Mir on Friday amid U.S. pressure on the few countries using the service to drop it.

Russia developed Mir in 2015 to circumvent Western sanctions following its annexation of Crimea, but it has come under U.S. scrutiny since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

The Mir card service was suspended in Uzbekistan from 9:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) due to "technical procedures," said Uzcard, an inter-bank processing center in the former Soviet republic.

Cards co-branded Uzcard and Mir, however, "operate as usual" in Uzbekistan, Uzcard said.

The suspension comes a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a regional summit in Uzbekistan, which Moscow considers part of its sphere of influence.

Turkey — a popular destination for Russians — is expected to decide on Friday on a potential suspension of the bank cards in the country.