Russia-Installed Officials Killed in Occupied Ukraine

A bomb explosion has killed the prosecutor general of eastern Ukraine's self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) and his deputy, pro-Moscow officials said Friday.

"Today, Prosecutor General Sergei Gorenko and his deputy Yekaterina Steglenko died as a result of a terrorist act," the press service of LNR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Telegram.

Their deaths mean five Russian-installed officials have been killed in Russian-occupied or separatist-held areas of Ukraine on Friday alone as Kyiv continues to press ahead with its counteroffensive in the northeast and south.

The deputy head of the Russia-installed administration of Berdyansk and his wife were killed, while a strike on Kherson city's administrative building left one dead and one injured.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of these attacks.

Pro-Russian figures placed early blame for the attack that targeted the prosecutor's office on Ukrainian sabotage, with Pasechnik saying it "showed that Kyiv's regime had crossed all possible limits."