Death Toll Rises in Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes

Azerbaijan said Thursday that 71 of its troops had died in border clashes with Armenia over the last two days, increasing an earlier toll of 50 killed in the worst fighting since 2020.

Yerevan said a ceasefire was holding Thursday on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, with no fresh violence reported overnight.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan's defense ministry published a list of 71 servicemen killed in clashes this week between the historic rivals.

Yerevan has said 105 of its troops were killed.

The clashes that erupted on Tuesday ended "thanks to the international involvement" overnight on Thursday, Armenia's security council said, after earlier failed attempts from Russia to broker a truce.

Baku and Yerevan have traded accusations of initiating the violence along their shared border, which also saw hundreds of Armenian civilians flee their homes near the frontier.

The escalation comes as Yerevan's closest ally Moscow is distracted by its nearly seven-month war in Ukraine.