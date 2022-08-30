Fighting Reported Inside Russian-held City of Kherson

Gunfire was reported Tuesday in southern Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson amid Kyiv’s counteroffensive to retake the surrounding region from Russian troops. Local news outlet Most reported intense shooting on the streets of central Kherson’s Pivnichnyi and Tavriiskyi neighborhoods. Shots were also heard outside a prison colony in the southern part of the city, according to Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency.

It was impossible to immediately confirm who was involved in the shooting, and whether Ukrainian troops were inside the city. Ukrainian spies and saboteurs were killed near Kherson’s Tavriiskyi neighborhood Tuesday, Russian-installed official Kirill Stremousov said in comments to state-run TASS news agency. “Everything is under control. They were all killed,” he said, according to TASS. Footage on social media also showed large palls of black smoke hanging over the outskirts of Kherson, apparently from significant explosions. At least eight air defense missiles were fired over Kherson’s airspace Tuesday morning, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Reportedly an explosion on the outskirts of Kherson. 2/https://t.co/wXPlnpWo0L pic.twitter.com/O91ifquKTb — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 30, 2022