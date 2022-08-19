Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin to Attend G20 Summit, Indonesian President Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo enter a hall to attend a joint news conference after their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 30 June 2022. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP POOL / POOL/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali this November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo confirmed for the first time Thursday.

“[Chinese leader] Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Widodo told Bloomberg following phone talks with the Russian leader.

The Kremlin said earlier Thursday that Putin and Widodo discussed preparations for the G20 summit, though it did not mention whether Putin would attend.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the Indonesian president’s announcement to Bloomberg, but the news agency said an unnamed official familiar with the situation confirmed Putin’s plans to attend the summit in person.

If confirmed, it would be one of Putin’s first face-to-face meetings with Western leaders since he ordered a full-scale attack on neighboring Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser said earlier this month that the war-torn country's leader would also attend the G20 summit if Putin were in attendance.

Western governments have sought to isolate Russia with crippling economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Only half of G20 members has joined the international sanctions, Bloomberg reported earlier in August.

The United States had sought to remove Russia from the G20 and pressured Indonesia to exclude Putin from the summit. 

Putin has meanwhile claimed “it’s simply impossible” to isolate Russia from the rest of the world. 

Putin hosted Widodo at the Kremlin on June 30, days after the Kremlin announced that it had “responded positively” to the invitation to the G20 summit under Indonesia’s presidency of a forum of the world’s largest economies.

Read more about: G20 , Putin

Read more

economic relief

Putin Calls for Sanctions 'Moratorium' at G20 Summit

"At the end of the day, it's a question of life and death," he said.
Direct request

‘Don’t Meddle in U.S. Elections,’ Trump Tells a Smiling Putin

The exchange appeared to make light of the 2016 election interference scandal.
G20 summit

Putin Says Trump Meeting Will Help Continue Dialogue

"We have things to discuss," Putin said.
G20 summit

Putin and Trump Will Meet on June 28, Kremlin Says

The meeting will take place amid growing tension over Iran.