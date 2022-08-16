Putin Slams 'Bigotry' and 'Stagnation' of Western-Dominated World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the West of seeking to prolong the war in Ukraine and impose a unipolar world order that prevents nations from “choosing their own path.”

“More and more states and nations choose [to pursue] their own path of free, sovereign development…These processes are opposed by Western globalist elites [that] provoke chaos, and spark old and new conflicts,” Putin said Tuesday at the inaugural address to the 10th annual Moscow International Security Conference.

Putin claimed that Western elites are working tirelessly “to preserve the hegemony and power that is slipping out of their hands” and keep countries in the grip of the “neo-colonial order” that serves their interests.

"Their hegemony means stagnation for the whole world, for all of civilization; [it means] bigotry and cancel culture, [it means] neoliberal totalitarianism," said Putin.

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of trying to "cancel" Russia and of infringing on Moscow's sphere of influence in Ukraine, which it invaded in February after months of demanding that NATO pull out of the pro-Western country.

He has also justified the invasion with baseless claims that Kyiv has been taken over by Nazis and that Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region are being subjected to "genocide."