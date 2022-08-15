Ukraine Says Struck Wagner Mercenary Base in East

Ukrainian forces struck one of Russian mercenary group Wagner’s bases in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region, regional authorities said Monday.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine again successfully struck the enemy's headquarters…this time in Popasna, where a base of the Wagner PMC was destroyed yesterday. The number of those killed is being clarified,” Luhansk regional head Serhiy Haidai said.

Photos showing a group of soldiers carrying wounded servicemen out of a destroyed residential building first appeared on the Reverse Side of the Metal Telegram channel, which is rumored to be linked to the private military contractor, on Sunday.

“We are taking the boys out of Popasnaya [headquarters]. The joy of the khokhly is greatly exaggerated,” read the Telegram post’s caption, using a derogatory Russian-language term for Ukrainians.