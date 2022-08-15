Russia’s Oil Output Falters After Summer Rebound

Russian oil production fell in the first weeks of August, ending several months of recovery from Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

Average daily production so far this month has fallen by 3% compared to July, totaling 1.428 million tons, the publication said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the data.

Small oil companies, as well as state-owned major producer Gazprom Neft, accounted for 90% of the decrease.

The rest of Russia’s major oil producers have kept output levels stable. They are expected to boost output under the latest OPEC+ agreement raising the oil cartel’s production goal by 100,000 barrels per day.