Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia’s Oil Output Falters After Summer Rebound

Gleb Schelkunov / Kommersant

Russian oil production fell in the first weeks of August, ending several months of recovery from Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday. 

Average daily production so far this month has fallen by 3% compared to July, totaling 1.428 million tons, the publication said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the data. 

Small oil companies, as well as state-owned major producer Gazprom Neft, accounted for 90% of the decrease.

The rest of Russia’s major oil producers have kept output levels stable. They are expected to boost output under the latest OPEC+ agreement raising the oil cartel’s production goal by 100,000 barrels per day. 

Experts cited by Kommersant say larger oil companies are displacing their smaller competitors and causing them to lose their place in the market. 

Russia’s oil production has been on a path to recovery since falling sharply in April, though it is yet to reach pre-sanctions levels. 

The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for Russian crude production into 2023, saying last week that sanctions have had a limited impact due to increased demand from mostly Asian buyers. 

An EU embargo on Russian crude oil and petroleum products is expected to further decrease Moscow's exports to Europe when it takes effect in February 2023.

Read more about: Oil

Read more

TAX FREEZE

Russia Grants Trillion-Ruble Tax Cut for Arctic Oil and Gas Production

A host of taxes will be slashed for Russia’s largest energy companies in a bid to tap into the region’s vast oil and gas reserves. 
top 500

Russia’s Biggest Companies Account for More Than 80% of GDP

The RBC 500 shows concentration increased at the top in 2018.
valuable hydrocarbons

Russian Government Values Oil Reserves at $1.2 Trillion

The valuation has almost doubled in the space of a year.
rainy day

Kremlin Plan to Tap Wealth Fund Fuels Tension With Central Bank

Russia expects to begin spending the money early next year and the battle over where it will go is already heating up.