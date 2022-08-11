Belarus Dismisses Reported Explosions at Airfield Near Ukraine

Moscow's ally Belarus on Thursday played down reports of overnight explosions at a military airbase near the border with Ukraine that is said to be used by Russian troops.

"On Aug. 10, at around 23:00 (20:00 GMT), during a test run, a piece of equipment that had its engine replaced caught fire," the Belarusian defense ministry said in a statement.

It added that the fire was extinguished "in a timely manner" and there were no casualties.

Earlier, a Belarusian Telegram channel that monitors military activity said "explosions" were heard near the Zyabrovka airfield in southeastern Belarus.

"At least eight flashes" were seen in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, it added.