Russia Blasts Zelensky's Call to Shut Russians Out of the West

Russia has slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to ban all Russian travelers from going to the West, saying the measure would be unfeasible and counterproductive.

In a Washington Post interview published Monday, Zelensky called on Western countries to shut their borders to all Russian nationals — regardless of their stance on their country’s invasion of Ukraine — ahead of anticipated referendums that could see captured Ukrainian territories join Russia.

Anti-war Russians slammed Zelensky’s proposal, warning it could backfire and consolidate Putin’s support base.

The Kremlin also criticized the Ukrainian leader’s calls as “off-the-scale irrationality.”

“Any attempts to isolate Russians or Russia is a process that has no prospects,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, warning that Zelensky could “sooner or later” begin losing support in Europe.