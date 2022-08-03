Germany's Scholz Accuses Russia of Blocking Gas Turbine Delivery

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

As the continent's biggest economy scrambled for energy sources to fill the gap left by Russia's throttling of supplies, Scholz also opened the door to keeping Germany's remaining nuclear plants running.

Standing next to the turbine, currently stuck with maker Siemens Energy in Germany, Scholz said the unit was "available and working."

"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," the chancellor said.

The turbine had received "all the approvals" it needed for export from Germany to Russia, he said.

Pipeline operators only needed to say that "they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia," Scholz said, adding that the transfer was "really easy."

Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in June.

Officials in Berlin worked with their counterparts in Canada to expedite the return of the turbine but the unit has yet to reach its final destination.

Deliveries via the undersea energy link were reduced to around 20% of capacity in late July after Gazprom halted the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the "technical condition of the engine."