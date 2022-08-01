Russia Outlines Plans to Rebuild Ukraine's Devastated Mariupol – Official

A senior Russian official on Monday outlined plans to rebuild Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol that suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling before being captured by Russian troops.

The move comes as part of Moscow's wider efforts to gain support in Ukrainian regions that have come under Russian control since the start of the February military campaign.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with Russia's RBC TV channel that the first buildings currently under construction will be ready by the autumn.

"The first residential buildings will be standing by September. We will already have the first hospitals, will build a center of the emergencies ministry," he said.

Khusnullin also said there were plans to rebuild the historic center of Mariupol, renovating all buildings that were not completely destroyed by Russian shelling.

The city on the shores of the Sea of Azov had a population of around 400,000 people before Russia sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine, forcing many residents to flee the violence.

Khusnullin said the population of Mariupol should rise to 350,000 people by 2025, without specifying how this goal will be achieved.