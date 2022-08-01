Russia Hits 39 U.K. Citizens With Travel Bans, Blacklists London-Based Arts Foundation

Russia has added 39 British nationals to its list of individuals banned from entering the country.

Among those included on the list are former U.K. prime minister David Cameron, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, and Foreign and Commonwealth Office communications director Helen Bower-Easton, as well as The Times columnist David Aaronovitch and The Economist deputy editor Edward Carr.

“Taking into account the destructive desire of London to spin the sanctions flywheel under far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding Russia’s ‘stop list’ will continue,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the bans.