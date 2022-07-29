Graphic Footage Appears to Show Russian Fighter Castrating Ukrainian Prisoner of War

Footage that emerged on social media late Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by Russian fighters, igniting shock and outrage in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The minute-and-a-half-long video, which The Moscow Times has chosen not to republish, shows what appears to be a group of Russian soldiers or mercenaries using a utility knife to castrate the victim, who wears the fatigues of a Ukrainian soldier and is bound and gagged.

The men can be heard shouting degrading insults at the victim as they pin him down.

It is unclear what eventually happened to the victim in the video.

Nor was it possible to determine exactly when or where the footage was taken.

Aric Toler, head of research and training at investigative outlet Bellingcat, told The Times that the video is likely authentic.