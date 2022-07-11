Russian Shelling in East Ukraine Kills at Least 15

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in eastern Ukraine Sunday, killing at least 15 people as Moscow's forces sought to consolidate their control over the Donbas region.

"During the rescue operation, 15 bodies were found at the scene and five people were pulled out of the rubble" alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, the local emergency service said on Facebook.

"At least 30 others are under the rubble" of the four-story building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said earlier on Telegram.

The building was partially destroyed in the strike, AFP correspondents saw at the scene where dozens of rescuers were sifting through the rubble with a mechanical digger.

Rescuers had so far been able to establish contact with three people under the rubble, emergency services said.

Having fought long battles to capture the last areas of the neighboring region of Luhansk, Russian troops are now turning their focus to Donetsk as they look to take control of the whole Donbas region.

One Chasiv Yar resident, who did not give her name, showed AFP journalists around the wreckage of her apartment.

"Yesterday, 11 or 10 o'clock in the evening, I was in the bedroom, and when I was leaving, everything started thundering and cracking...," she said.

"The only thing that saved me was when I ran here, because immediately afterward all of this crashed down."

Another woman who had ventured inside to see what she could salvage from her apartment retrieved a blue bird, still perched in its cage.

Looking down from her balcony, where her pet had escaped the blast, she lifted up the cage with a brief, triumphant flourish.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had condemned what he said was Russia's deliberate shelling of civilian targets.