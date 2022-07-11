Ritz-Carlton Moscow Changes Name After Marriott Exits Russia

The Ritz-Carlton Moscow is changing its name after its parent company, U.S. hospitality group Marriott International, pulled out of the Russian market over the invasion of Ukraine, the five-star hotel announced Monday.

The luxury hotel, located steps away from Red Square on Tverskaya Ulitsa, will now be known as The Carlton Moscow, it said in a statement carried by the state-run TASS news agency.

“The Ritz-Carlton Moscow will continue to operate as an independent hotel in accordance with the best practices of the international network and announces a new name, ‘The Carlton Moscow’,” the statement read.

The renamed hotel also announced a new website address, www.carltonmoscow.com, as well as a new logo.

Marriott International, which had owned some 30 hotels in Russia, closed its corporate office in Moscow and suspended further investment into Russia in March, joining a wave of multinational companies exiting the Russian market over the Kremlin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The Ritz-Carlton Moscow has kept its doors open since the start of the invasion, with Marriott saying the hotel is owned by a third party.

It is one of several luxury hotels in the Russian capital to have reported a lull in visitors since February, according to Bloomberg, as Western countries have sought to economically isolate Russia through sanctions and airspace bans and urged their citizens to refrain from traveling there.

A number of other international hotel chains have also suspended operations in Russia since February, including InterContinental Hotels Group.