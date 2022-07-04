Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Orders Ukraine Offensive to Continue After Capture of Luhansk

kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to press ahead with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine after troops took control of the entire Lugansk region. 

"Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans," Putin told Shoigu.

"I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Luhansk so far." 

Shoigu told Putin this weekend that Moscow's forces were now in full control of the Luhansk region, a major victory for the Kremlin more than four months after its leader sent troops into Ukraine. 

Putin said on Monday that troops that took part in the Luhansk campaign should "rest and rebuild their combat capabilities."

After giving up on its initial aim of capturing the capital, Kyiv, following tough Ukrainian resistance, Russia has focused its efforts on securing full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

new messaging

Pro-War ‘Z-Banners’ Disappear in Some Russian Cities

“It might be some kind of rebranding. The war has clearly stalled," said one political analyst.
religious departure

Moscow Chief Rabbi Leaves Russia, Alleging State Pressure Over War

Rabbi Goldschmidt said in early May he did not know when he would return to Russia.
Holding out

Russia Claims Progress in Fight for Ukraine Flashpoint City

The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over Severodonetsk’s industrial zone.
crackdown on dissent

Russia Court Orders Arrest of Critical Sci-Fi Writer

Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of Metro 2033, a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, faces up to 10 years in prison.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.