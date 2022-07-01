Strikes Kill 18 in Ukraine’s Odesa

Missile strikes killed 18 people and wounded dozens in Ukraine's Odesa region Friday, a day after Russian troops abandoned positions on a strategic island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion. The news came after NATO leaders wrapped up a summit in Madrid, with U.S. President Joe Biden announcing $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine. "We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said. The missiles were fired early Friday, hitting an apartment building and recreation center about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the Black Sea port of Odesa, which has become a strategic flashpoint in the conflict. Ukrainian emergency services initially said 17 people were killed and 30 wounded in both attacks. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the Ukrainian presidency, later wrote on Telegram that the death toll had risen to 18, including two children.

Ukraine says at least 18 people have been killed by a missile strike near Odessa that hit residential blocks this morning pic.twitter.com/REe2pl65qJ — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) July 1, 2022

The strikes, in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, were launched by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea, said Odesa military administration spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk. "The worst-case scenario played out and two strategic aircraft came to the Odesa region," he said in a TV interview, adding they had fired "very heavy and very powerful" missiles. Earlier this week, there was global outrage when a Russian strike destroyed a shopping center in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine, killing at least 18 civilians. Putin has denied Moscow's forces were responsible. Anti-corruption reforms Friday's attacks came a day after Russian troops abandoned their positions on Snake Island, off the coast of Odesa. The island had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the war, when the rocky outcrop's defenders told a Russian warship to "go f*ck yourself" after it called on them to surrender — an incident that spurred a defiant meme. It was also a strategic target, sitting aside shipping lanes near the port of Odesa. Russia had attempted to install missile and air defense batteries while under fire from drones.

Ukraine was recently granted "candidate status" by the European Union as it pushes to join the bloc, although membership is likely still years away. On Friday, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told Ukraine's parliament that membership was "within reach" but urged them to press forward with anti-corruption reforms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile announced Ukraine had begun exporting electricity to the EU, via Romania, as fears grow of an energy crisis in Europe due to reduced Russian gas deliveries. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared surging diplomatic tensions to the Cold War. "As far as an Iron Curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending... The process has begun," he told reporters. Snake Island There was a glimmer of hope however, when Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a message from Zelensky. It came after Widodo visited both Moscow and Kyiv. Neither side has revealed what was in the note. Zelensky said Russia's decision to abandon Snake Island "changes the situation in the Black Sea considerably." "It does not yet guarantee security. It does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return. But it already considerably limits the actions of the occupiers," he said in his daily address. The Russian defence ministry described the retreat as "a gesture of goodwill" meant to demonstrate that Moscow will not interfere with UN efforts to organize protected grain exports from Ukraine. In peacetime, Ukraine is a major agricultural exporter, but Russia's invasion has damaged farmland and seen Ukraine's ports seized, razed or blockaded — sparking concerns about food shortages, particularly in poor countries.